Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases 90,614 Shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,614 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Z-Work Acquisition were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $149,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZWRKU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,840. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

