100,000 Shares in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Acquired by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 0.15% of Gores Holdings VII as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Gores Holdings VII stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,391. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.90. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.