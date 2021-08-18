Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Short Interest Up 43.6% in July

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SENR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. 4,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,930. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.58.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors, primarily upstream oil and gas production, and downstream refineries.

