RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in July

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 819.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$1,095.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $600.00 and a one year high of $1,095.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $918.44.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

