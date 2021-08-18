Xend Finance (XEND) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.87 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and $2.87 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00053203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00129078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00149230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,938.43 or 1.00043472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.01 or 0.00892731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

