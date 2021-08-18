NS Partners Ltd Has $20.03 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

NS Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $20,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 28.1% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,309 shares of company stock valued at $320,395. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.14. 33,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,666. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.