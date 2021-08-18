HempCoin (THC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.13 million and $1,976.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,933.13 or 1.00031680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00038356 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00075345 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000969 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010265 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000615 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,070,826 coins and its circulating supply is 262,935,676 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “THCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.