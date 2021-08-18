WOWswap Hits Market Cap of $3.10 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $9.01 or 0.00019814 BTC on popular exchanges. WOWswap has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $421,615.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00054236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00130749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00149515 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,502.64 or 1.00073948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.42 or 0.00891631 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

