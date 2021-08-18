The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Joint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The Joint posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Joint will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JYNT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Maxim Group cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $699,215.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,054.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,690 shares of company stock worth $34,062,969. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Joint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in The Joint by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $88.16. 5,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,070. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.92. The Joint has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 1.25.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

