Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APPS. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.48. 89,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,566. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 84.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at about $702,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,076,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 185,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.