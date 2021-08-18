Brokerages Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Post $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $22.12. 39,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,765. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $379,411.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 8,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $198,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,677 shares of company stock worth $3,950,626 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after acquiring an additional 137,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $4,624,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 10,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

