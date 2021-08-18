AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of ABCL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.81. 44,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,747. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $71.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John S. Montalbano bought 6,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,700,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 141,914 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at $81,428,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth $1,100,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at $314,000. 26.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

