Coca-Cola HBC’s (CCH) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,887.50 ($37.73).

CCH traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,699 ($35.26). 401,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,334. The firm has a market cap of £9.85 billion and a PE ratio of 27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,665.32. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a €0.64 ($0.75) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is 0.64%.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 4,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,689 ($35.13), for a total value of £110,598.57 ($144,497.74).

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

