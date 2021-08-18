Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 529,101 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $27,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,722,993. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.