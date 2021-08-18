RE Advisers Corp Sells 8,000 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

RE Advisers Corp lowered its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.25% of NanoString Technologies worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,811,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 57.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $7,769,883.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,190,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 134,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,984 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSTG traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,220. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

