RE Advisers Corp Sells 77,000 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

RE Advisers Corp lowered its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,000 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Core-Mark by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Core-Mark by 18,853.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Core-Mark by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

CORE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Core-Mark stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,238. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

