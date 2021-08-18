Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,462 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,728.21. 20,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,211. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,767.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,564.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

