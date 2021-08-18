Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.5% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.44 on Wednesday, reaching $448.90. 70,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $411.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $453.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

