AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,848 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $28.04. 260,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,802,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

