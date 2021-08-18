RE Advisers Corp Has $56.14 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

RE Advisers Corp trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Northrop Grumman worth $56,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $5,643,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $452,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $365.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,470. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

