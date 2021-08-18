RE Advisers Corp Sells 14,300 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

RE Advisers Corp cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for approximately 1.8% of RE Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $75,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.45. 34,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,616,884. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

