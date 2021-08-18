G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce sales of $5.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $7.10 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $26.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $38.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.67 million to $59.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $67.29 million, with estimates ranging from $55.17 million to $85.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $223,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $821,000 in the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,862,000 after acquiring an additional 80,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,797,000 after acquiring an additional 40,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,502,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,912,000 after buying an additional 61,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,162,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,598,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after buying an additional 47,938 shares in the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. 11,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,765. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $600.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.22. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

