Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will report sales of $7.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.05 billion and the lowest is $6.81 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $6.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $32.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.02 billion to $33.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $35.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. 70,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,359. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.