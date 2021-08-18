CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 199,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,444,986 shares.The stock last traded at $199.59 and had previously closed at $205.39.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. dropped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.65.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,092 shares of company stock worth $2,395,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

