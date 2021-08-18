BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$3.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

Several analysts have commented on BTBIF shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

