The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKEAY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. 121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265. The Bank of East Asia has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.77.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

