Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Declines By 37.0%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

BCHHF stock remained flat at $$553.50 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $522.89. Bucher Industries has a one year low of $523.00 and a one year high of $553.50.

Get Bucher Industries alerts:

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut Bucher Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.