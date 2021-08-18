Zacks: Brokerages Expect Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals also posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maverix Metals.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMX. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maverix Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

NYSE:MMX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.14. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,267,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 754,763 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 720,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 874,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 70.1% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 175,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maverix Metals (MMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.