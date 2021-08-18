Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 164,743 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,638,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 164,743 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $609,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.72. 66,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,112. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

