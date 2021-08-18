FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.230-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.540-$6.940 EPS.

FMC stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.39. 28,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,325. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. FMC has a 12-month low of $90.42 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. restated a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.93.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

