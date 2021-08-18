Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Walmart in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.55.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $422.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,016,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,363,081 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

