Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for 0.7% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,113,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 126,604 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ICLN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 143,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,302. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $34.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.