Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 310,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after buying an additional 61,428 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.27. 143,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,828,524. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

