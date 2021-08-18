iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Emerald Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.0% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $76.16. 6,742,228 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.