iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Emerald Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.0% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $76.16. 6,742,228 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

