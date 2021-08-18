$14.43 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to announce sales of $14.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $14.71 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $12.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $56.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $57.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $60.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.71 billion to $62.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in AbbVie by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after buying an additional 103,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.95. 149,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,760,553. The company has a market capitalization of $208.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.80. AbbVie has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

