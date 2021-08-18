Dakota Wealth Management Sells 144 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.20. The stock had a trading volume of 465,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,075. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $398.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

