Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,751,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178,653 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,645,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $35,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SQ traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.79. The stock had a trading volume of 191,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,968,675. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.24. The stock has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a PE ratio of 228.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,818 shares of company stock worth $116,098,339. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

