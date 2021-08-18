GXChain Price Reaches $0.68 on Top Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $47.45 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000110 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000472 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001277 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,494,632 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GXCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.