Head-To-Head Review: REV Group (NYSE:REVG) & Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

This table compares Lightning eMotors and REV Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A REV Group $2.28 billion 0.43 -$30.50 million $0.06 255.00

Lightning eMotors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than REV Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lightning eMotors and REV Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67 REV Group 1 3 1 0 2.00

Lightning eMotors presently has a consensus price target of $15.60, indicating a potential upside of 91.18%. REV Group has a consensus price target of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 13.73%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than REV Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of REV Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of REV Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and REV Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors N/A -56.16% -1.38% REV Group 0.28% 9.96% 3.64%

Summary

REV Group beats Lightning eMotors on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products. The Commercial segment involves in transit and shuttle buses, type A school buses, mobility vans, sweepers, and terminal trucks. The Recreation segment covers motorized recreational vehicle and application trailers. The company was founded in August 2010 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.