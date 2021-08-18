Zacks: Brokerages Expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Post $0.87 EPS

Brokerages forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. FS Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.85 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 30.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of FSBW stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $34.04. 170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $280.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

In related news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 2,012 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $141,343.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $35,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock worth $280,833 over the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

