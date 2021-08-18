Truist Raises Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target to $40.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 246.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRNS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

NASDAQ:MRNS traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,631,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,152,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after buying an additional 36,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after buying an additional 232,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

