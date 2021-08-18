Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $203,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.7% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

NYSE:TMO traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $550.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,414. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $216.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $557.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $514.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

