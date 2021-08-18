Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Short Interest Update

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of NICFF remained flat at $$26.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Nichias has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00.

About Nichias

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

