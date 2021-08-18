Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 1,916 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.44. 5,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $164.06 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

