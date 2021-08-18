New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $181 million-$183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.99 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.490 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,367. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.41.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NEWR. Loop Capital raised their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.43.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $298,254.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,548 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,761. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

