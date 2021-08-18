Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,400.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,644,000 after buying an additional 140,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,718.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 125,269 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,165,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,382,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,905,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of RYT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.91. 210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,155. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $200.05 and a 12-month high of $302.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.