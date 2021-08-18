Short Interest in Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Rises By 22.8%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,853,300 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 2,323,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGSVF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:SGSVF traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,221. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

