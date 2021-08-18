Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Short Interest Update

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 687,500 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 558,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:LWLG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. 464,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,802. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.59. Lightwave Logic has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $751.47 million, a PE ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.