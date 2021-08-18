iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 269,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $77.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,886,732 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

