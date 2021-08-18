Rotork’s (ROR) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ROR. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rotork has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

ROR traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 338.80 ($4.43). The company had a trading volume of 828,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,622. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 345.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.80. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

